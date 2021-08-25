Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $230.66. 1,801,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,893. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.81. The company has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

