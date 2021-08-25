Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 3,042 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises about 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,888.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $114.44. 371,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,542. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $156.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.