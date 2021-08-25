Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 388 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.80. 20,318,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,603,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $375.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

