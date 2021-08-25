Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 4,134 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,363. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $247.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

