Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.23. 1,502,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.