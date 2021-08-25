Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 104,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 73,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,143. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

