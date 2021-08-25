Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $711.20. 12,472,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,197,830. The company has a market cap of $704.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $671.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

