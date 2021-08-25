Abbrea Capital LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 731,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

