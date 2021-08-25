Abbrea Capital LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 34,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,448,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.1% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,859.00. 628,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,704. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,866.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,656.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

