Abbrea Capital LLC Has $8.04 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $412.63. 3,228,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $413.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.