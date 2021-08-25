Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

BAC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,154,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $354.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

