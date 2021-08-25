Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after buying an additional 169,190 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $451,949,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,838,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,335,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,019,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.71. The company had a trading volume of 260,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

