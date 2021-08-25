Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.87. 254,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,080. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $253.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

