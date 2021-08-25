Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 2,632 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 125,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 952,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 192,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 372,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

BAC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. 51,154,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

