Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 4,855 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 638,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 220,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,134,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,819,775. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.