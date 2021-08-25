Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $277.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.