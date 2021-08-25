AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,454. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

