Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) to Issue GBX 5.20 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ASEI traded up GBX 6.05 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 353.05 ($4.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,167. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £170.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.44. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($5.03).
Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust Company Profile
