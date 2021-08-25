Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) to Issue GBX 5.20 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ASEI traded up GBX 6.05 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 353.05 ($4.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,167. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £170.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.44. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($5.03).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

