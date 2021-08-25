Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 419.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,919. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.84 and a 12 month high of $122.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.98.

