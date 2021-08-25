Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Sells $1,222,200.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael R. Minogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of Abiomed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,024. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

