Abyss (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $8.83 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $276,180.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

