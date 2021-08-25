Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

ACN traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $333.48. 121,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,663. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $334.88. The company has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

