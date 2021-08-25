accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23.

About accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

