AceD (ACED) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,336.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. AceD has a market cap of $200,238.82 and approximately $7,336.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.