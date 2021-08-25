ACENT (ACE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.20 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. ACENT has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.55 or 0.00782398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00101182 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,803,040 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

