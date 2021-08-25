Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,592 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,229,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,424,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $22,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

