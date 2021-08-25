Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Million

Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $8.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $896.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,400,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

