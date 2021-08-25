Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.37 or 0.06585441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $643.14 or 0.01321331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00362437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00647155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00336663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00334533 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars.

