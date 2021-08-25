Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Achieves $2.15 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $247,580.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.58 or 0.06582831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.89 or 0.01331666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.20 or 0.00362328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00130647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00641805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00340246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00323960 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.