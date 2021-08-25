ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Down 4.6%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares were down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 19,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 593,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,086 shares of company stock worth $6,303,402 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $3,110,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $15,103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $5,344,000. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

