Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,707 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises approximately 2.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.32% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 144,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. 16.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 144,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,168. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

