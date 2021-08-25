adbank (ADB) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $74,694.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.92 or 0.00781189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00100064 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

