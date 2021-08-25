Add.xyz (ADD) Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $936,193.18 and $22,898.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz's total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz's official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz's official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

