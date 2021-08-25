AdEx (ADX) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00053969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00782796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00101394 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.