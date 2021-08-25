AdEx Network (ADX) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $75.98 million and $10.55 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.00779489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00100690 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 135,722,443 coins and its circulating supply is 127,279,967 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

