AdEx Network Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $69.72 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.00775939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00098985 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 135,599,906 coins and its circulating supply is 127,157,430 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

