Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66).

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down GBX 47 ($0.61) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,641 ($47.57). 117,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,345.64. The firm has a market cap of £10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

