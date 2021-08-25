Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by 316.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

