Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.59.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113,885.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

