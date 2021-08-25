Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

NYSE AAP opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.79. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

