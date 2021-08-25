Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

