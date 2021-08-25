Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $256.00 at Bank of America

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $223.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,913,000 after buying an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

