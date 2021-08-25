Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $250.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.