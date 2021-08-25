Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAP. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

