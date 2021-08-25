Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells $232,480.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE WMS traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $120.78. 313,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

