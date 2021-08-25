Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

AEIS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.09. 288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,167. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.78.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.