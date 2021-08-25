Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 18,507 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $61,640,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Shares of ODFL opened at $285.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $287.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

