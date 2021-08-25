Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,813 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 115.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

