Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Alico worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alico by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alico by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alico by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $278.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Equities analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

