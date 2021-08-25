Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,708 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 140.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,533 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,837. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

